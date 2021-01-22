Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 5,510 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MCK stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.