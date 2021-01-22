Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 5,510 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MCK stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

