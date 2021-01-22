Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $12,618.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RAMP opened at $82.40 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.