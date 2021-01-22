Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 103,717 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,896,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00.

Guardant Health stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 972,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,620,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

