Insider Selling: Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at C$824,337.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.55 million.

