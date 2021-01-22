Insider Buying: CZR Resources Ltd (CZR.AX) (ASX:CZR) Insider Buys A$19,950.00 in Stock

CZR Resources Ltd (CZR.AX) (ASX:CZR) insider Anna Neuling acquired 1,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,950.00 ($14,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CZR Resources Ltd (CZR.AX) Company Profile

CZR Resources Ltd explores for mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron ore, gold, copper, and vanadiferous magnetite deposits, as well as base metal, such as lead, zinc, and silver. The company holds 85% interests in the Yarraloola project situated in the West Pilbara; and the Buddadoo project covering an area of 303 square kilometers (km2) located in the mid-west of Western Australia.

