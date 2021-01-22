Insider Buying: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Purchases 1,908 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,557.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,692.04.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Alex Miller bought 1,686 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,021.39.

Shares of TSE:ATD.A traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$30.57 and a 1 year high of C$47.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

