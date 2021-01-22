Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Buys 1,368,421 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00.

ALDX stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 1,217,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,917. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

