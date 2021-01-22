Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Purchases $99,158.00 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ADVM opened at $13.42 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.