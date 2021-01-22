Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Purchases $99,158.00 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $13.42 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

