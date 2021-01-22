Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Sells $78,120.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

