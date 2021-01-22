Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Up 40.4%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) shares rose 40.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 5,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

