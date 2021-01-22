INO COIN (INO) One Day Volume Hits $380,839.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. INO COIN has a market cap of $849.48 million and approximately $380,839.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00015366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

