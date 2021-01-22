ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

