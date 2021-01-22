Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $461.55

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $461.55 and traded as high as $541.20. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $522.80, with a volume of 1,760,670 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 549.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 462.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

