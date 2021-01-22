Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Informa has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.