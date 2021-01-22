Inex Project Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 74.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 93.7% lower against the US dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $133,458.27 and approximately $64.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inex Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

Inex Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.