Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

