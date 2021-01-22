Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
