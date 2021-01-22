Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks Sells 10,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

