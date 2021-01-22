Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 155 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 71,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.86. 17,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.