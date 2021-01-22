Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.02. 386,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567,693. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.