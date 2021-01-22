Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 3,989 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Parsons were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Parsons by 791.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $137,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

