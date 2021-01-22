Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,267 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. 56,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,474. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

