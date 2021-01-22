Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $226.06. 274,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.13 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.92.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

