Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $645,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

International Paper stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

