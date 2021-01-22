Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.27 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $12.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

