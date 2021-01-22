Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.09 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.29. 31,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

