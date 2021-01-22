Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,273,789. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.