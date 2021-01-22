Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 417 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,490. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

