IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.66.

IMV opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IMV by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

