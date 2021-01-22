Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.629 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

