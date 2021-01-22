Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Shares Gap Down to $860.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $860.00, but opened at $832.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $845.52, with a volume of 30,485 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £68,958.72 ($90,095.01). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38). Insiders have sold 292,177 shares of company stock worth $220,826,342 in the last ninety days.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

