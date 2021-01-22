Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 1,098,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,295,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of -269.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 159.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

