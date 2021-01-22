iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 26,738 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

