Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 2,500 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $404.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.67. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $407.13.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
