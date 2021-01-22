Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 2,500 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $404.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.67. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $407.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

