IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $13.84. IDT shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 102,324 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $350.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

