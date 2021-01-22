IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $13.84. IDT shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 102,324 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $350.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.