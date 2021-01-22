IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $497.41. 4,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

