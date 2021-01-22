IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Up 17.8%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s share price was up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 5,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 5,104.93% and a negative return on equity of 217.36%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.