Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 740,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

