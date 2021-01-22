Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.