ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

