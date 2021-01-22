IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.91

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 22014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

Several research firms have commented on IBG. Pi Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

Get IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.