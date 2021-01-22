Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.50. Iberdrola shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 12,726 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

