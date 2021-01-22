Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0052

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $545,958.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00591072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.71 or 0.03990107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.