HWG Holdings LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 284.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $542.45. 96,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The stock has a market cap of $335.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

