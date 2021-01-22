Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 92,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

