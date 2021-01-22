Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.88

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $32.33. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 9,146 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.