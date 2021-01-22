Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,589,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 155,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

HII stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $278.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

