Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $19.17. Humanigen shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 13,237 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 218,623 shares of company stock worth $4,075,089 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

