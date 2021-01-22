HSBC Upgrades CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Buy

CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. CK Infrastructure has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.
About CK Infrastructure
