HSBC Upgrades CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Buy

CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. CK Infrastructure has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.