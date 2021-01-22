Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON opened at $158.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,259.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

