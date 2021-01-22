Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.40. 138,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

The stock has a market cap of $247.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $329,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

