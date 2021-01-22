Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.40. 138,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.
The stock has a market cap of $247.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.
